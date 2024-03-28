Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win

    "Insane" was the sole term that Pat Cummins, skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, could muster to describe the sensational six-hitting showdown against the Mumbai Indians in Wednesday's IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    "Insane" was the sole term that Pat Cummins, skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, could muster to describe the sensational six-hitting showdown against the Mumbai Indians in Wednesday's IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad.

    The match unfolded with numerous unprecedented moments as SRH surged to a remarkable total of 277 for three, marking the highest score in IPL history. Despite Mumbai Indians putting up a strong fight, they concluded at 246 for five.

    Also read: IPL 2024: SRH rewrite IPL history with highest score ever; look at top 5 totals

    This match witnessed a plethora of firsts, including the milestone of 500 runs being scored in a single game, highlighted by a record-breaking 38 sixes.

    "That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well," said Cummins at the post-match presentation.

    It was a batting beauty but Cummins did not envisage such a big total.

    "You never play for 270, but we wanted to be positive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries. What's important is to have clear plans with the ball. There was amazing atmosphere in the ground, enjoyed playing here, was incredibly loud," said the skipper after SRH's first win of the season.

    Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya could only tip his hat to the exceptional performance of the opposing batters, even as his team displayed a spirited effort with the bat.

    "Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well," said Pandya.

    With the exception of Jasprit Bumrah, every Mumbai bowler conceded over 10 runs per over. Making his debut at just 17 years old, Kwena Maphaka leaked 66 runs in his four overs.

    "They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn. If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right," said Pandya.

    Also read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th

    He expressed confidence in Maphaka's ability to perform better in the upcoming game.

    "He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time," added the Mumbai Indians skipper.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
