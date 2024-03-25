IPL 2024: Shubman Gill gets hugs and kisses from family after winning first match as GT captain (WATCH)

Shubman Gill's debut as captain for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 couldn't have been more memorable, not just for the thrilling victory but for the heartwarming scene that unfolded after the match.

In the midst of the jubilant atmosphere, Gill was embraced by his father and sister, who showered him with hugs and kisses, encapsulating the pride and joy of the moment. This touching display of affection underscored the significance of family in Gill's journey to success, highlighting the bond that strengthens and sustains him beyond the cricket field.

Despite facing a formidable opponent in the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious, thanks in part to the strategic leadership of Shubman Gill. The match itself was marked by an inexplicable batting strategy by Mumbai Indians during the final overs, allowing Gujarat Titans to capitalize on the opportunity and secure the win. While Jasprit Bumrah showcased his prowess with the ball, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs, it wasn't enough to counteract the determined effort of Gujarat Titans.

However, the victory wasn't solely attributed to Gill's leadership on the field. The support and encouragement from his family, evident in the heartwarming video, served as a source of inspiration for the young captain. As he navigates the challenges and pressures of leading a team in one of cricket's most prestigious tournaments, Gill can draw strength from the unwavering love and support of his loved ones.

For the Mumbai Indians, the defeat extended their streak of unsuccessful IPL opening matches, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament and the unpredictability of cricket. Despite having a comfortable position with just 43 runs needed off the last five overs, Mumbai Indians faltered, unable to capitalize on the advantage and break their opening game jinx. The last time MI won their IPL opener was against Chennai Super Kings way back in 2012.

In the face of the challenging conditions caused by the dew, spinners Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore proved economical, conceding minimal runs despite the slippery ball. However, it was the seasoned campaigner Mohit Sharma who truly made an impact with his bag of tricks, claiming crucial wickets with his repertoire of slower deliveries, thereby altering the momentum of the match significantly.

The final overs witnessed an exceptional display of bowling prowess, with Spencer Joshnson and Umesh Yadav excelling in containing the opposition's batting onslaught. The decision of Hardik Pandya to demote himself to No. 7 in the batting order raised eyebrows, though he managed to contribute with a flurry of boundaries in the last over. Nevertheless, Umesh Yadav ultimately had the final say, emerging victorious in their duel.

Additionally, Tilak Varma's decision to decline a single to Tim David added to the perplexing turn of events, leaving spectators bewildered.

Mumbai Indians faced a setback right from the start as Ishan Kishan departed without scoring a run, falling victim to a well-executed delivery from Azmatullah Omarzai. The pacer's adept swing bowling tactics saw him setting up Kishan brilliantly, first testing him with inswingers before inducing an edge with one that moved away, caught expertly by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

However, amidst the early setback, a new face in the form of Naman Dhir provided some respite for Mumbai Indians with a flurry of boundaries. Dhir's aggressive start, which included three fours and a six, caught the attention of commentators like Ravi Shastri, sparking discussions about India's potential combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Yet, Omarzai had the last laugh as he dismissed Dhir, adjudged lbw after the Afghan bowler opted for a successful review overturning the on-field umpire's decision.

During Mumbai Indians' chase, Rohit Sharma exhibited his batting prowess by dispatching a delivery from Umesh Yadav over mid-wicket for a maximum, boosting Mumbai's score to 52/2 at the conclusion of the powerplay. Dewald Brevis also showcased his form, striking sixes off Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, and Sai Kishore as Mumbai Indians steadily approached the target of 169 runs.

However, Sai Kishore managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma, while Impact Sub Mohit Sharma claimed Brevis with a caught and bowled effort, reigniting Gujarat Titans' hopes in the contest.

Despite a valiant effort, Tilak Varma's innings came to an end as he attempted to accelerate the scoring, while Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya fell short in completing the chase despite his close proximity to the target.

In Gujarat Titans' innings, young left-hander B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a composed 45 off 39 balls, while Rahul Tewatia contributed with a brisk 22 off 15 balls lower down the order. However, the spotlight of the evening unquestionably belonged to Jasprit Bumrah, who made a resounding return after missing the entire previous edition due to a lower back stress fracture.

Bumrah's impactful spell saw him dismissing David Miller and Sudharsan in the 17th over, within the space of just three deliveries, although it didn't alter the final outcome of the match.

Anticipating the possibility of dew later in the evening, Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya opted to invite Gujarat Titans to bat first, a decision that Shubman Gill, in his debut game as captain, was ready to embrace.

Pandya himself took up the responsibility of opening the bowling, and Gujarat Titans' innings began with Wriddhiman Saha (19) dispatching a wide delivery through the off-side to kickstart GT's campaign with a boundary.

Facing off against Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya made a tactical error in his bowling line, allowing the stylish batter to capitalize on a delivery aimed at his pads and whip it effortlessly for a boundary. This uncharacteristic move saw Pandya conceding 11 runs in his opening over, a surprising decision given the presence of one of the world's best bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, in the Mumbai Indians' lineup.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha managed to find the boundary a few times, while Gill showcased his class by effortlessly dispatching deliveries to the fence, allowing Gujarat Titans to get off to a flying start. However, the introduction of Bumrah in the fourth over immediately paid dividends for Mumbai Indians, as the lead pacer dismissed Saha with a blistering yorker that crashed into the base of the middle stump, leaving the former India stumper unable to react in time.

As spin was introduced with Shams Mulani coming into the attack, Shubman Gill showcased his class by rocking back and cutting the left-arm spinner through covers for a boundary. The Gujarat Titans captain then displayed his aggressive intent by getting down on one knee to slog-sweep Mulani for a massive six over deep square-leg, adding to his team's momentum.

Despite Gill's attacking approach, Piyush Chawla managed to bowl an economical first over, as Gujarat Titans reached 47 runs for the loss of one wicket by the end of the powerplay. Chawla continued his tight spell, and Gill attempted to disrupt his rhythm with aggressive footwork. However, Gill's attempt to dance down the ground and hoick Chawla resulted in a mistimed shot, failing to achieve the desired elevation.

To the surprise of many, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma, usually not positioned in such areas, judged the catch perfectly to complete a neat catch in the deep, bringing an end to Gill's innings.

Piyush Chawla, drawing on his wealth of experience, outfoxed the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill (31 off 22 balls) with a well-disguised googly, prompting a collective sigh of relief from the Mumbai supporters at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill, having settled into his innings, was a key wicket for Mumbai Indians to secure.

However, with B. Sai Sudharsan showing determination to continue his form from the previous season's title clash against CSK, where he scored a magnificent 96, Mumbai Indians understood that they faced a challenging task ahead.