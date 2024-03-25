Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    A startling video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, captures a heated confrontation between supporters of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    A startling video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, captures a heated confrontation between supporters of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The footage reveals fans of both cricketers engaging in physical altercations at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with others attempting to intervene and quell the disturbance.

    "Fight between One Family. Hardik Pandya fans abused Rohit Sharma fans and they were fighting yesterday. One bad decision of Mumbai Indians management completely broken Mumbai Indians team and divided fans in parts," wrote an X user who shared the viral video.

    Meanwhile, new Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya shrugged off the six-run loss to Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener, stating that it's "not an issue" considering there are still 13 matches remaining.

    Pandya showed leniency towards his batsman Tilak Varma, who declined to take a single at a crucial moment while batting with Tim David. Despite being set a target of 169, MI concluded their innings at 162/9 in 20 overs, falling short of victory despite appearing to be on track earlier.

    "Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

    "It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

    When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go."

    Gujarat Titans' newly appointed captain Shubman Gill lauded his bowlers, particularly spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, for their exceptional performance despite the challenging conditions of dew at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

    "I think the way the boys held their nerves, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special. With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

    MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind. Gill added, "We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake."

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH)

    cricket KL Rahul offers candid opinion on IPL's 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul candid opinion on 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Mohammad Amir come out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan osf

    Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan

    cricket IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's explosive innings propels Rajasthan Royals to victory against Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's explosive innings propels Rajasthan Royals to victory against Lucknow Super Giants

    Recent Stories

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read anr

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style RBA

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck gcw

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Fire at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple during Bhasma Aarti WATCH VIDEO

    Fire during Bhasma Aarti in garbhagriha of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon