    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled

    Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore officially became Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the RCB Unbox 2024 event held at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. 

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 8:45 PM IST

    The decision to rename the team came after years of anticipation from home fans, who have long desired the switch since the city changed its name from Bangalore to Bengaluru in 2014. The franchise had been dropping hints about a potential name change throughout the month, teasing fans with video clips featuring prominent figures from the Kannada film industry on their official social media platforms.

    Notable personalities such as Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeep, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Rishabh Shetty, Rashmika Mandhana, and Danish Sait were all seen in these videos, using the phrase "artha aytha," which translates to "did you understand?" while removing the word Bangalore.

    Finally, on Tuesday, star cricketer Virat Kohli, alongside men's captain Faf Du Plessis and women's captain Smriti Mandhana, declared, "Idhu RCBag Hosa Adhyaya," meaning "This is a new era of RCB."

    Also read: IPL 2024: RCB men's team give guard of honour to women's team for clinching WPL title (WATCH)

    The trio then activated a buzzer, setting off an alarm as the lights dimmed. Upon their return, the new jersey and logo, now featuring the word "Bengaluru," were unveiled.

    Following the reveal, Du Plessis presented DJ Alan Walker with a customized RCB jersey, while Smriti did the same for Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. The entire RCB squad later joined them on stage for a 2024 squad photo, concluding the event on a high note.

    Additionally, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru honoured former Karnataka and India pacer R Vinay Kumar by inducting him into the RCB Class of 2024 Hall of Fame. The team is now gearing up for the IPL 2024 opener in Chennai, where they will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (March 22).

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 8:45 PM IST
