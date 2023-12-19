IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai

The IPL 2024 auction witnesses historic record-breaking bids for Australian players Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, while uncapped Indian talents, including Sameer Rizvi, secure life-changing deals, shaping up an exciting and lucrative season.

In a groundbreaking turn of events at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc became the highest-paid player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), securing a staggering bid of Rs 24.75 crore. Starc's record-breaking deal followed closely on the heels of his compatriot and skipper, Pat Cummins, who fetched an eye-popping Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the bidding fray for Starc after Cummins' auction, setting a new benchmark for the left-arm pacer who last participated in the IPL in 2015. Starc's payout surpassed the previous record held by England's Sam Curran, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore last year.

Also read: Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction

Expressing his surprise at the monumental bid, Starc acknowledged the pressure that comes with such a significant contract but expressed confidence in leveraging his experience to make a substantial impact. Despite Starc's limited IPL appearances, with only two seasons under his belt, his strategic entry into the auction aligns with his focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The IPL auction also witnessed unpredictability, with one-third of the formidable Australian pace trio, Josh Hazlewood, going unsold despite having a base price of Rs 2 crore. However, other fast bowlers commanded substantial sums, with Harshal Patel securing Rs 11.75 crore from Punjab Kings, Alzarri Joseph earning Rs 11.50 crore with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Spencer Johnson getting a Rs 10 crore deal with Gujarat Titans.

In the batting category, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell became one of the highest-paid players, joining Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Travis Head, known for his heroic performances in the ODI World Cup final and the World Test Championship, engaged in a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, ultimately landing with the latter.

Rachin Ravindra, a star of the recent ODI World Cup, was signed by CSK for Rs 1.8 crore, while West Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell emerged as the costliest capped batter, securing a Rs 7.40 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals.

The auction also saw uncapped Indian cricketers receive life-changing contracts, with Sameer Rizvi, known for his powerful six-hitting abilities in domestic cricket, landing an Rs 8.40 crore deal with Chennai Super Kings. Kumar Kushagra, another promising young batter, attracted a substantial bid of Rs 7.20 crore from Delhi Capitals.

The IPL 2024 auction marked a historic and lucrative event, with players witnessing unprecedented financial rewards and franchises strategically strengthening their squads for the upcoming season. The competition and intensity displayed during the bidding wars set the stage for an enthralling IPL season in 2024.

Also read: IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD here; how 10 teams performed

Here's a look at the squads of all 10 teams following the IPL 2024 auction: