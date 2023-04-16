IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer's fastest ton powers Kolkata to 185/6 against Mumbai; fans exulted

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders managed an above-par total of 185/6 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, thanks to Venkatesh Iyer's powerful and brisk knock of 104, as fans were left delighted.

Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51-ball 104 -- his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- to power former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a commanding 185/6 against record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against MI, recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

Iyer bettered the record set by former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH's) Harry Brook a couple of nights ago regarding the fastest century this season, who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR. While Iyer, who injured his knee at the start of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green, dominated the MI bowlers, none of the KKR top-order batters could trouble the scorers, as his knock delighted the purple fans.

The blow was indeed painful as Iyer, playing in his third IPL season for KKR, hobbled between the wickets to complete runs, but the pain eventually subsided, which gave the left-handed batter a chance to play naturally. In an innings with strokes hit around the park, Iyer completed his maiden IPL century with five fours and nine sixes.

While most of the KKR batters did not last long enough, Iyer also did well to score heavily in his 48-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8), 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Shardul Thakur (14) and 36 for the fifth wicket with Rinku Singh (18).

Cameron Green gave MI the first breakthrough in the second over when he controversially caught N Jagadeesan by Hrithik Shokeen for a five-ball duck to rock KKR early. With Gurbaz struggling to get off the blocks, Iyer played a brisk innings coming in at number three to provide KKR with quick runs in the powerplay, hitting four sixes and two fours as the visiting side reached 55/1 in six overs.

Gurbaz's stay ended in the seventh when Piyush Chawla caught him by Duan Jansen at short third man. If Iyer kept attacking the MI bowlers from one end, KKR kept losing wickets at the other on regular gaps. Nitish Rana (5) also had a game to forget with the bat, mistiming one to long off Shokeen and walking away after exchanging a few words with the spin bowler.

KKR's latest sensation Rinku fell for a run-a-ball 18 with two fours, and all-rounder Andre Russell freed up his arms, scoring his first double-digit total after three games to finish on 21 not out from 11 balls (3x4s, 1x6s). Earlier in the innings, MI handed a debut to pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who opened the attack and got the ball to swing back into the KKR right-handers Jagadesan and Gurbaz, sending down two largely impressive overs.