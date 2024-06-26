Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: What is Ameesha Patel's age? Actress defies age; check out her BOLD pics

    Gardar 2 actress Ameesha Patel, noted for her youthful beauty and boundless charisma, is ageing in reverse. Here are some facts about her timeless beauty.   

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel, a Bollywood actress who has worked with Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Balakrishna, has ruled out playing character parts. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I would never play a role of mother-in-law or aunt in any film," she stated in an interview, adding, "I would like to do female lead roles as long as possible." 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 49-year-old actress recently achieved success with the Hindi film 'Gadaar 2' with Sunny Deol, which restored her ailing career. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress, who previously appeared alongside Jr NTR in 'Narasimhudu', loves to be in the spotlight by playing 'heroine' parts since she understands that character roles have limitations.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Ageing actresses have to accept the reality and move on," says producer L Sridhar, who adds, "With the advent of young heroes, senior divas have to take a back seat and wait for roles with 60+ heroes, otherwise it would be difficult to get more offers." 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To keep their careers alive, 30-plus Tollywood divas like Tammannah and Shruti Hassan played mothers in films like 'Baak' and 'Krack,' respectively. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Few actresses have retained her gorgeous looks and looking fit and mixing up with their roles since playing the role of a mother is also a challenge for pretty actresses," according to him.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...' RKK

    WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...'

    Video Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3 RBA

    Video: Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case RKK

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT RBA

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT

    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures RBA

    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand over excise policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand in excise policy case; check details

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days June 26 to 29 2024; Details anr

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days; Details

    Kalki 2898 AD: 7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: 7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

    Kerala assembly passes resolution slamming NTA over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco anr

    Kerala Assembly passes resolution slamming NTA over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco

    THIS social media influencer launched her AI clone for paid chat. What happened next will shock you AJR

    THIS social media influencer launched her AI clone for paid chat. What happened next will shock you

    Recent Videos

    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon