SEXY photos: What is Ameesha Patel's age? Actress defies age; check out her BOLD pics

Gardar 2 actress Ameesha Patel, noted for her youthful beauty and boundless charisma, is ageing in reverse. Here are some facts about her timeless beauty.

Ameesha Patel, a Bollywood actress who has worked with Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Balakrishna, has ruled out playing character parts.

"I would never play a role of mother-in-law or aunt in any film," she stated in an interview, adding, "I would like to do female lead roles as long as possible."

The 49-year-old actress recently achieved success with the Hindi film 'Gadaar 2' with Sunny Deol, which restored her ailing career.

The actress, who previously appeared alongside Jr NTR in 'Narasimhudu', loves to be in the spotlight by playing 'heroine' parts since she understands that character roles have limitations.

"Ageing actresses have to accept the reality and move on," says producer L Sridhar, who adds, "With the advent of young heroes, senior divas have to take a back seat and wait for roles with 60+ heroes, otherwise it would be difficult to get more offers."

To keep their careers alive, 30-plus Tollywood divas like Tammannah and Shruti Hassan played mothers in films like 'Baak' and 'Krack,' respectively.

"Few actresses have retained her gorgeous looks and looking fit and mixing up with their roles since playing the role of a mother is also a challenge for pretty actresses," according to him.

