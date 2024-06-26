T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown

India will look to overcome their longstanding knockout stage jitters as they face defending champions England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals on Thursday.

India, renowned for their assertive batting style, are resolute in their quest to overcome the knockout stage jinx that has plagued them for more than a decade. Their next challenge lies against defending champions England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals, scheduled for this Thursday in Georgetown, Guyana.

Their last semi-final encounter in 2022 ended in a one-sided affair, with England dominating an outdated India team. Since that crushing defeat in Adelaide, India has transformed their top-order strategy, shedding conservatism for a more assertive style, making them formidable contenders in the current competition.

On paper, Rohit Sharma's squad appears better suited for the conditions expected at Providence Stadium and is poised for redemption. Spinners have thrived since the tournament opener, with India's Kuldeep Yadav and England's Adil Rashid eager to showcase their talents in this crucial knockout match.

It's not just spinners who will be pivotal; pacers have also found success here, exemplified by Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi's match-winning performance against New Zealand earlier in the competition.

Interestingly, no matches have been played at Providence Stadium since June 8, when West Indies defeated Uganda in a day game. This extended break has allowed curators ample time to prepare a pitch suitable for this high-stakes encounter.

India showed clinical form in the Super 8 stage, but the pressure of a semi-final often leads to unforced errors and unpredictable outcomes.

At the top of the order, India will be banking on Virat Kohli to deliver runs, despite his somewhat subdued performance in this tournament compared to his usual high standards.

In contrast, his opening partner and captain, Rohit Sharma, has been a beacon of aggressive cricket, exemplified by his explosive 92 off just 41 balls against Australia—a knock that will be remembered for its sheer brilliance.

For both Rohit and Kohli, this T20 World Cup likely represents their final opportunity to clinch the title for India, and both are determined to make a lasting impact.

Rohit has expressed his intention to attack fiercely during the powerplays, prioritizing team success over personal milestones, a mindset clearly demonstrated in the Australia match.

In the middle-order, Shivam Dube has struggled to meet expectations, and his performance against the crafty leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be closely watched.

India are likely to stick with their current lineup despite having Yuzvendra Chahal available, who could prove effective against England's right-handed batsmen such as Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Jonny Bairstow.

Chahal, though in the squad, has yet to feature in this tournament and is expected to remain on the sidelines. India is likely to continue with their trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, the latter having been a standout performer in the Super 8s.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to be a formidable force, posing a significant challenge for England's batting lineup.

Hardik Pandya's contributions with both bat and ball have been crucial for India, and the team management will be banking on his continued impact.

England has encountered some turbulence in their campaign, stumbling into the Super 8s with a loss to South Africa before finding their stride.

Captain Jos Buttler rediscovered his form with a significant innings against the USA in England's final Super 8 match. His familiarity with the Indian bowling attack positions him well to deliver a match-defining performance.

Opening batsman Phil Salt possesses the ability to change the game swiftly, making his dismissal in the powerplay crucial for India.

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali are expected to contribute more runs, with Ali's off-spin potentially posing challenges for India's left-handed batsmen.

Liam Livingstone, who bowls both leg and off-spin, showcased his ability by bowling his full quota of overs against the USA.

Rashid's four overs will be crucial in this critical fixture.

Pacer Jofra Archer, in his first major event since returning from injury, has performed admirably in the seven games so far and will be looking to trouble Rohit Sharma and Kohli with the new ball.

Chris Jordan's confidence is sky-high after taking a hat-trick in the last game.

"Obviously, when we left England a few weeks ago, we left to come and obviously try and defend the title. There's been a few bumps in the road along the way, but I think you kind of described them as good bumps because they've really narrowed down our focus and really made our direction really clear," said Jordan after the win over USA.

There's a possibility of rain affecting the game, with chances of showers both leading up to the semi-final and on match day itself.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Match starts 8pm IST.

