    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as a major boost to the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The MR-MOCR obscures radar signals and creates a microwave shield around platforms and assets, thus reducing radar detection.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

    Indian Navy on Wednesday (June 26) received Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-made Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket (MR-MOCR), a niche technology that helps in reducing radar detection.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as a major boost to the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

    The MR-MOCR obscures radar signals and creates a microwave shield around platforms and assets, thus reducing radar detection.

    Developed by DRDO’s Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, the system has a special type of fibres, with diameter of few microns and unique microwave obscuration properties. It has been assembled in the medium range chaff rocket.

    When fired, “the rocket forms microwave obscurant cloud in space spreading over a sufficient area, with adequate persistence time, thus creating an effective shield against hostile threats having Radio Frequency seekers,” an official said.

    During the Phase-I trials, the MR-MOCR was successfully tested from the Indian Navy warships, demonstrating the MOC cloud blooming and being persistent in space.

    In the Phase-II trials, the Radar Cross Section (RCS) reduction of an aerial target to the extent of 90 per cent was tested and subsequently the Indian Navy cleared it.

    However, the DRDO official did not disclose the number of MR-MOCR handed over to the Indian Navy.

    The Microwave Obscurant Chaﬀ technology can also be used to safeguard the strategic defence platforms, installations of Indian armed forces by creating a radar low penetrable screen, shield and increase their survivability against enemy threats having radar capabilities.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 7:50 PM IST
