Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Congress hoodwinks India': BJP reacts sharply after Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

    Sam Pitroda had resigned from the position on May 8, following controversial remarks he made during the Lok Sabha elections, which the BJP criticized as "racist."

    Congress hoodwinks India BJP reacts sharply after Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 9:29 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday reinstated Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. Pitroda had resigned from the position on May 8, following controversial remarks he made during the Lok Sabha elections, which the BJP criticized as "racist." Pitroda is known to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, and his resignation had been accepted by the Congress chief.

    "Congress president has reappointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

    Reacting to Pitroda's reappointment as IOC chairman, BJP's Amit Malviya took to X, formerly Twitter, to stated, "The tormentor of middle class is back… Congress hoodwinks India, brings back Sam Pitroda soon after elections. Hua toh hua."

    Sam Pitroda sparked a major controversy during a podcast where he used ethnic and racial identities, such as Chinese, Africans, Arabs, and Whites, to describe the physical appearances of Indians from various regions.

    Pitroda, a veteran leader who served as an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has been closely associated with Rahul Gandhi and has accompanied him on numerous foreign visits. He has also organized several interactions between Gandhi and students at foreign universities in the UK, UAE, and the US.

    The BJP seized on Pitroda's remarks, turning them into a poll issue, which compelled the Congress to swiftly distance itself from his comments, labeling them as "most unfortunate and unacceptable."

    With election campaigning in full swing ahead of the fourth phase of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the BJP's vigorous attack on the Congress, condemning Pitroda's analogy as "racist" and asserting that the public would not tolerate any attempt to insult them based on their skin colour.

    During his rallies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anger over the racial profiling of Indians by the US-based "philosopher and uncle of 'Shehzada'." Modi connected this issue to the Congress' opposition to Droupadi Murmu's presidential candidacy, suggesting that the party viewed her as an "African" due to her dark skin.

    In the podcast, Pitroda had said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there."

    "We could hold a country as diverse as India together. Where people in the east look like the Chinese, people in the west look like the Arabs, people in the north look like, maybe, white and people in the south look like Africans.

    "It does not matter. All of us are brothers and sisters. We respect different languages, different religions, different customs, different food," he had said.

    Previously, Pitroda’s mention of inheritance tax in the United States while discussing the Congress' Lok Sabha poll manifesto provided the ruling BJP with ammunition to accuse the opposition of intending to seize citizens' assets as part of its "redistribution of wealth" policy.

    The BJP also criticized Pitroda for a history of making "insulting and demeaning" comments, including statements about terrorism and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    Pitroda’s "hua to hua" (so what) response to a question about the 1984 communal violence and his "it happens all the time" remark regarding the Pulwama terror attack, both made in 2019 as the country was preparing for general elections, also stirred controversy.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 9:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details AJR

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand over excise policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand in excise policy case; check details

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days June 26 to 29 2024; Details anr

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days; Details

    Kerala assembly passes resolution slamming NTA over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco anr

    Kerala Assembly passes resolution slamming NTA over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco

    Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur sexual harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur rape case

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details AJR

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details

    SEXY photos: What is Ameesha Patel's age? Actress defies age; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    SEXY photos: What is Ameesha Patel's age? Actress defies age; check out her BOLD pics

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand over excise policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand in excise policy case; check details

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days June 26 to 29 2024; Details anr

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days; Details

    Kalki 2898 AD: 7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: 7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

    Recent Videos

    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon