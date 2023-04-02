IPL 2023: Day after KKR's loss to PBKS, injured Shreyas Iyer spotted at Mumbai airport - WATCH

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders is without skipper Shreyas Iyer who is recovering from a back injury, while the side lost its opener to Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Iyer was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Former two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has begun its IPL 2023 without regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is nursing a back injury and is out indefinitely, which chances of him missing the entire event. Meanwhile, KKR was off to a losing start to the season, failing in its opening tie to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as Iyer continues to undergo rehab for his recovery from the back injury, he has been in Mumbai until now. However, on Sunday, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport. In exclusive footage received by Newsable, he is seen walking onto the departure gate with his luggage alone, wearing a cool summer colourful shirt and white trousers.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 TICKET ADVISORY - NO CAA/NRC PROTEST BANNERS WILL BE ALLOWED DURING MATCHES

As of now, it is still being determined as to where he is off to. But, judging by his condition, it is likely that he might be travelling to Bengaluru to continue his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) upon the advice of the KKR management or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Iyer is integral to the KKR team and Team India, especially in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Tests. He is expected to be a vital cog for Rohit Sharma and co during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval in London in June.