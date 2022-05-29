IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT: Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat bags title on debut to send Twitter on a roll

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2022 Final. Hardik Pandya was clinical as skipper and player, while Twitter went on a roll with GT's title win.

It was a clinical performance by the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Final against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, GT ensured a convincing seven-wicket win, thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round performance, as he led from the front. While it broke RR's heart in the process, it joined the side in becoming the second team to bag the title on debut, with RR winning it in IPL 2008. Consequently, the entire Twitter world went on a roll and celebrated GT's incredible title triumph, besides hailing Pandya's leadership qualities.

Winning the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to bat and moved in with the same XI, while GT skipper Hardik Pandya changed by bringing in pacer Lockie Ferguson for fellow speedster Alzarri Joseph. The RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Jos Buttler (39) put on 31 runs before the former fell to pacer Yash Dayal in the fourth over of the powerplay. It was followed by a 29-run stand between Buttler and Samson (14), while the latter fell to pacer Pandya in the ninth.

Thereon, RR failed to script extensive partnerships. During this phase, the only big stand was 19 runs between Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (2). The former was dismissed by Pandya again in the 12th. Eventually, RR could manage a below-par total of 130/9, while for GT, Pandya bagged three and was also the most economical lad from his side.

In reply, GT started on a hyper note, losing a couple for 23 by the fifth over of the PP. However, the opener Shubman Gill (45*) and Pandya (34) contributed 63 runs for the third wicket, keeping GT within the chase. In the 14th, the latter was sent back by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, the pair of Gill and David Miller (32*) ensured that there were no more hiccups on a slow-looking track. The former hit the winning six in the 19th over, as GT won by seven wickets, with 11 balls to spare. Three bowlers scalped a wicket for RR, while pacer Tren Boult was incredibly economical.

Brief scores: RR 130/9 (Buttler- 39; Pandya- 3/17) lost to GT 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Gill- 45*, Pandya- 34, Miller- 32*; Boult- 1/14) by seven wickets.