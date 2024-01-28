Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Injured Shamar Joseph leads Windies to historic win over Australia at The Gabba; celebration video goes viral

    In a remarkable turn of events at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph delivered a stunning spell to lead the West Indies to a remarkable eight-run victory over Australia in the second Test.

    Injured Shamar Joseph leads Windies to historic win over Australia at The Gabba; celebration video goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    In a thrilling encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph showcased his prowess with a sensational spell, propelling the West Indies to a remarkable eight-run victory over Australia in the second Test. Joseph, who underwent scans following a toe injury inflicted by a Mitchell Starc yorker on Saturday night, demonstrated immense resilience. Despite his setback, he returned with determination on Sunday, scalping an impressive 7-68 as the West Indies successfully bowled Australia out for 207. This triumph marked the West Indies' first win in Australia since 1997 as they drew the two-match Test series 1-1.

    The match, characterized by its Pink Day Test setting, unfolded as a gripping spectacle of skill and strategy. With Australia chasing a target of 216 runs, the stage was set for a nail-biting showdown. The Windies, fueled by Joseph's indomitable spirit, held firm against the Australian onslaught, refusing to yield to pressure.

    The defining moment of the match came during the first session of the final day, as Joseph unleashed a devastating spell that rattled the Australian batting line-up. Initially positioned comfortably at 113/2, Australia found themselves in dire straits at 136/6 after Joseph's relentless onslaught. Cameron Green and Travis Head fell victim to Joseph's precision, with Head succumbing to an exquisite yorker for his second first-ball duck of the match. Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey followed suit, leaving Australia reeling at 132/5.

    Joseph's fiery delivery bowled Carey at an impressive 145 km/h, while Mitchell Starc's counter-attack was curtailed by a catch in the covers after a brief surge of 21 runs.

    Despite the collapse, Steve Smith displayed resilience, reaching an unbeaten 91. With Australia requiring a further 29 runs for victory at the break and only two wickets in hand, the stage was set for a thrilling final session. Even with Steve Smith standing firm, Shamar Joseph meticulously worked his way through the Australian batting card, demonstrating his prowess with each delivery. His relentless efforts culminated in a historic moment as he cleaned up Josh Hazlewood, securing his side's first Test victory against Australia anywhere in the world since 2003.

    The jubilant scenes that followed the Windies' victory reverberated throughout The Gabba, marking a watershed moment in cricketing history. The significance of this triumph extends far beyond the realm of sports, symbolizing the power of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit.

    The gripping contest has left the outcome of the Test finely balanced, with the West Indies eyeing a remarkable upset against the formidable Australian side. Joseph's heroics have not only breathed new life into the West Indies' campaign but also underscored the unpredictable nature of cricket, where resilience and determination often tip the scales in favor of the underdog.

    As Shamar Joseph etches his name in the annals of cricketing lore, his remarkable performance serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring cricketers worldwide. The Windies' victory at The Gabba stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of West Indian cricket and the unyielding determination of its players.

    For the West Indies team and its legion of supporters, this victory represents a long-awaited triumph and a symbol of hope for the future. As the cricketing world celebrates this historic achievement, the legacy of Shamar Joseph and his teammates will endure as a testament to the resilience, fortitude, and unwavering spirit that define the sport of cricket.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's 196 takes England to 420, sets India 231-run target in Hyderabad snt

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's 196 takes England to 420, sets India 231-run target in Hyderabad

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's century guides England to a lead on Day 3 osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's century guides England to a lead on Day 3

    cricket Fortune Barishal withdraws match-fixing allegations against Shoaib Malik osf

    Fortune Barishal withdraws match-fixing allegations against Shoaib Malik

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah's frustration turns to redemption after KS Bharat's DRS call osf

    Jasprit Bumrah's frustration turns to redemption after KS Bharat's DRS call

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    69th Filmfare Awards: Jawan to Pathaan; list of best film nominations Animal ATG

    69th Filmfare Awards: Jawan to Pathaan; list of best film nominations

    TV fame Govind Padmasoorya ties the knot with Gopika Anil; WATCH rkn

    TV fame Govind Padmasoorya ties the knot with Gopika Anil; WATCH

    69th Filmfare Awards: Alia to Deepika, best actress nominations RKK

    69th Filmfare Awards: Alia to Deepika, best actress nominations

    Nitish Kumar ghar wapasi BJP Samrat Choudhary Vijay Sinha to be Bihar Deputy chief ministers gcw

    Nitish Kumar’s ghar wapasi: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to be Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers?

    Like aaya ram gaya ram Congress Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar resignation gcw

    'Like aaya ram, gaya ram...' Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar's resignation

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon