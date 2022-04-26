IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    All-rounder Moeen Ali twisted his ankle and will be out for a few matches for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, with CSK struggling this season, his injury makes things worse for CSK. However, head coach Stephen Fleming is hopeful of having the Englishman back in a week.

    Moeen's last game in IPL 2022 was on April 17 against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Pune, as CSK lost it by three wickets. In the meantime, CSK next plays former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While he is likely to be out for that game, it will be interesting to see if he makes it for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 4 in Pune.

    During the post-match press conference on Monday after the 11-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Fleming wondered, "He rolled his ankle. X-rays revealed no fracture, but there is always a recovery period, maybe seven days. We are hopeful the recovery will be quick given that there is no fracture."

    Moeen has played five games, amassing 87 runs at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 124.28, with a top score of 48. Furthermore, he has been costly as a bowler, conceding 68 in eight overs, while he is yet to get a wicket. CSK is already floundering without pacer Deepak Chahar, ruled out for the season due to a back injury.

    Meanwhile, upon being asked if young Indian all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar would be given chances in Moeen's absence, Fleming suspected, "At some stage, but we have to be careful. I know he's performed well at the U-19 level, but this [IPL] is a step up."

    "We are very conscious of the skills that he needs. We don't want to throw him and do damage. We want to make sure we realise that potential he's got. He is on an excellent program with us and has made big gains already, and if the opportunity arrives this season, we will use him," concluded Fleming.

