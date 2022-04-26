Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Jadeja rues lack of good start in powerplays as another reason for CSK's defeats

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings suffered the sixth defeat of IPL 2022, losing to Punjab Kings on Monday. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja has rued a lack of good starts during the powerplay.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It has been another turbulent Indian Premier League (IPL) for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Monday, the champion suffered an 11-run defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja has trued the lack of good starts, especially in the powerplay phase.

    Image credit: BCCI

    CSK has suffered its sixth defeat in the eight matches, while it has registered just a couple of wins. As it lurks in the ninth spot of the IPL 2022 points table, it risks losing out on the playoffs spot if it fails to win its remaining six games. Against PBKS, CSK was off to a wretched start, losing three wickets within the PP for 40 runs.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs CSK (Match 38)

    Image credit: BCCI

    During the post-match presentation, Jadeja noted, "We are not getting good starts in the first six overs, that's where we are lacking, and hopefully, we will come back stronger. [Ambati] Rayudu was batting brilliantly. It would've been good if we could've restricted them to under 175. We felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well."

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, senior PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan was the Man of the Match for his knock of an unbeaten 88, as he reckoned, "The wicket was stopping a bit, I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn't connect. But, I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries. That's what I bank on. While batting first, it's about putting pressure on the bowlers and getting boundaries. We don't have to lose too many wickets. That was our conscious effort."

