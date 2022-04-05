IPL 2022, RR vs RCB, Match Prediction: Rajasthan eager to continue superior form

Match 13 of IPL 2022 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While RR looks to continue its refined form, RCB might need to be careful. Here's the match preview and prediction.

It will be a thriller on the cards when former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) collides with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. On the same note, we present the match preview, besides predicting the match-winner.

Current form

RR has played a couple of games so far and has been in an acceptable form, winning both of them convincingly. RCB, on the other hand, has had a mixed start, playing a couple of games, winning and losing each. Evidently, RR has the upper hand.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

For RR, it is marginally heavy when it comes to its bowling. Yet, it is not considered weak in batting, with some talented individuals around. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult could be ruthless.

On the other hand, RCB is filled with many batters, whereas its bowling department has some superstars that can make things tricky for the opponent batters. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will be among the top draws.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the teams has any injury problems. In 25 meetings, RCB leads 12-10, while in 19 encounters in India, it is locked 8-8. Their only clash in Wankhede saw RCB win it.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai would be somewhat soothing, with temperatures varying between 27-33 degrees and 64% humidity. As for the track, it will be relatively helpful for the batters. However, the dew factor will make it easier to chase.

Probable XI

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Du Plessis, Hetmyer, Padikkal - Du Plessis and Padikkal will give an explosive start, with Hetmyer consolidating in the middle.

Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson - Buttler will fire at the top, while Samson can do the same in both top and middle. Buttler's effective from makes him the skipper.

All-rounder: Hasaranga (vc) - He has been highly effective with his spin bowling, making him a must-have, while his reliability makes him Buttler's deputy.

Bowlers: Chahal, Boult, Harshal, Krishna, Deep - Chahal is a no-brainer here for being a Twenty20 (T20) specialist spinner, while Deep will duly support him with his medium pace, alongside the pace trio of Boult, Harshal and Krishna, who have been heavily impactful.

Match details

Date and day: April 5, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins; toss to play a vital role