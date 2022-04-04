Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    KL Rahul has struggled as an opener for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar feels he can bat as a finisher.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for Lucknow Super Giants LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is playing for a new side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. As he is leading new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he continues to bat as an opener but has struggled to score runs, scoring just 40 runs in a couple of innings at an average of 20.00 and a strike rate of 148.14, with the run itself being his top score. In the meantime, legendary former Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar feels Rahul should bat as a finisher.

    LSG has been off to a mixed start in IPL 2022. While it lost its opening game to fellow new side Gujarat Titans (GT), it went on to win against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is currently placed sixth in the points table, while uncapped Ayush Badoni has been the star so far, being the side's highest run-scorer.

    Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar gauged, "KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs, and sets the pace for his team. I believe he can be the finisher as well. He's not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off. So, if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, LSG can post 200-plus on the board," concluded Gavaskar

    LSG's next match happens to be against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The game will be played on Monday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. SRH is off to a rocky start, losing its opener against fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), as it is placed at the bottom of the table.

