IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Buttler's ton, Chahal's hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win, fans jubilant

Monday, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler's century and Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick were the highlights, as fans were jubilant.

In another thrilling match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated fellow former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, RR scripted a seven-run win, while KKR suffered its third successive and fourth loss of the season. Jos Buttler's century and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick highlighted the match as fans went jubilant on social media.

Winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer asked RR to bat first. The latter was off to a beautiful start, with openers Buttler (103) and Devdutt Padikkal (24) putting on 97 runs before mystery spinner Sunil Narine dismissed the latter in the tenth over. Another impressive 67-run stand followed it for the second wicket between Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson (38) before the latter departed to pacer Andre Russell in the 16th.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Buttler slammed his third IPL century at this time, while it was his second for the season before falling in the 17th to pacer Pat Cummins at 183. RR lost regular wickets thereon but finished at a monumental total of 217/5, which was the highest of the season. For KKR, Narine claimed a couple and was also the most economical.

In reply, KKR lost opener Sunil Narine (0) in the first ball of the chase, as he was run out for a diamond duck. Nonetheless, fellow opener Aaron Finch (58) and Shreyas (85*) put on 107 for the second wicket, while the former scored his 15th IPL 50 before falling to pacer Prasidh Krishna in the ninth. Shreyas and Nitish Rana (18) added 41 for the third wicket before the latter went packing to Chahal at 148.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RR VS KKR - JOS BUTTLER'S 2ND SEASON CENTURY MAKES SOCIAL MEDIA GO WILD

Thereon, KKR began to lose wickets in a heap, while Shreyas fell to Chahal in the 17th at 180, as the leggie bagged four wickets in the same over to claim his maiden career hat-trick. His hat-trick victims happened to be Shreyas, Shivam Mavi (0) and Cummins (0). While Umesh Yadav (21) tried to provide some fightback towards the end with some biggies, pacer Obed McCoy claimed the final couple in the last over to hand RR a seven-run win. For RR, Chahal claimed five, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical of all.

As for the records scripted:

Chahal became the second Indian leggie to bag a fifer in an IPL match after Anil Kumble and the first to do the same against KKR.

Chahal has claimed the most wickets in seven straight IPL innings (19).

Chahal also has the most expensive fifer in IPL history.

It was the first IPL match to have a ton and a five-for.

As a result, KKR has become the team to score the highest runs before getting bowled out.

Brief scores: RR 217/5 (Buttler- 203, Samson- 38; Narine- 2/21) defeated KKR 210 in 19.4 overs (Finch- 58, Shreyas- 85; Chahal- 5/40) by seven runs.