IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler's 2nd season century makes social media go wild

It was another intriguing batting performance from English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler. He struck another impressive century for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against fellow former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. As a result, social media went wild with his knock.

Buttler's ton came off 59 deliveries, which included nine fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 168.85. He was dismissed for 103 by Australian pacer Pat Cummins after being caught by Varun Chakravarthy in the 17th over. It happens to be his second century of IPL 2022.

Buttler is the highest run-scorer of the season, amassing 375 in six innings at a delightful average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 156.90, including twin ton and half-centuries each, with his latest knock being his top score. He has become the fourth IPL centurion at Brabourne after Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson and KL Rahul. He has also become the fourth overseas player after Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla and Watson to slam twin IPL centuries in a season, which is the joint-highest as well.

Meanwhile, Buttler has also become the most centurion for RR, having scored three to date. It was also his best batting performance across seven consecutive IPL innings, scoring 499 runs. As for the match, being put to bat first, RR has batted brilliantly and has posted 217/5, the highest total this season, thanks to Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson (38), while KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine claimed a couple and was decently economical.

Brief scores: RR 217/5 (Buttler- 203, Samson- 38; Narine- 2/21) vs KKR.