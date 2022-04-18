Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler's 2nd season century makes social media go wild

    Jos Buttler slammed his second IPL 2022 century for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders. Consequently, social media went wild due to his performance.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Rajasthan Royals-Kolkata Knight Riders: Jos Buttler 2nd season century makes social media go wild-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 9:25 PM IST

    It was another intriguing batting performance from English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler. He struck another impressive century for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against fellow former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. As a result, social media went wild with his knock.

    Buttler's ton came off 59 deliveries, which included nine fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 168.85. He was dismissed for 103 by Australian pacer Pat Cummins after being caught by Varun Chakravarthy in the 17th over. It happens to be his second century of IPL 2022.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Buttler is the highest run-scorer of the season, amassing 375 in six innings at a delightful average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 156.90, including twin ton and half-centuries each, with his latest knock being his top score. He has become the fourth IPL centurion at Brabourne after Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson and KL Rahul. He has also become the fourth overseas player after Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla and Watson to slam twin IPL centuries in a season, which is the joint-highest as well.

    Meanwhile, Buttler has also become the most centurion for RR, having scored three to date. It was also his best batting performance across seven consecutive IPL innings, scoring 499 runs. As for the match, being put to bat first, RR has batted brilliantly and has posted 217/5, the highest total this season, thanks to Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson (38), while KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine claimed a couple and was decently economical.
    Brief scores: RR 217/5 (Buttler- 203, Samson- 38; Narine- 2/21) vs KKR.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 9:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Made a big embarrassment of myself - Brendon McCullum on his 158 Indian Premier League IPL 2008 knock for Kolkata Knight Riders KKR-ayh

    Made a big embarrassment of myself - McCullum on his 158 IPL 2008 knock for KKR

    Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday-ayh

    Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 RR vs KKR rajasthan-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match Prediction: Rajasthan-Kolkata aim to get back to winning ways

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring Gujarat Titans David Miller hands Chennai Super Kings 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring David Miller hands Chennai 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat

    IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video-tgy

    IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video

    Omicron increases risk of Upper Airway Infections among children, leading to cardiac arrest: Study-dnm

    Omicron increases risk of Upper Airway Infections among children, leading to cardiac arrest: Study

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised-tgy

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised

    Explained Pakistan Afghanistan Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan

    Explained: Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan?

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon