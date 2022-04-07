Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan's hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish

    Rashid Khan is one of the most impactful leg-spinners in world cricket. However, he also has a hidden talent in the form of cooking.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish-ayh
    Thanks to his serious leg-spin bowling, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to impact world cricket severely. He is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, featuring for new side Gujarat Titans (GT). While everyone is quite aware of his cricketing abilities, especially as a spinner, he also has a hidden latent.

    It seems like Rashid's hidden talent lies in cooking. Recently, he shared a video of him preparing an Afghan Chicken Curry for Aftari. The dish is prepared during the Ramzan month, and it is had at the end of the day, commonly known as Iftar. He seemed to be entirely professional in preparing the dish while he captioned the video, "Making Afghan chicken Curry for Aftari 😍😍"

    As far as Rashid's performance in IPL 2022 is concerned, it has been a slow start for him, claiming a couple of wickets in the same number of matches at an economy of 7.12, while his best figures read 1/27. Overall, he is an impactful player in the tournament, bagging 95 in 78 at 6.35, with the best figure of 3/7. His most successful stint came with former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), as he made his IPL debut with the side in 2017.

    While SRH had roped him in for ₹4 crore, his value has skyrocketed since then, as he has been bought by GT for a whopping ₹15 crore. Currently, he is ranked fifth among the bowlers in the ICC T20 Rankings.

