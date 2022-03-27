IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate

It was a memorable outing by Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 3 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, PBKS chased down the target of 206 and won by five wickets with an over to spare. It was its joint highest successful run-chase in the tournament, as netizens celebrated.

Winning the toss, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal put RCB, as it was off to a decent opening start, with skipper Faf du Plessis (88) and Anuj Rawat (21) putting on 50 runs before the latter fell to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the seventh over. It was followed by a massive 118-run partnership for the second wicket between du Plessis and Virat Kohli (41*). In the 18th, the skipper departed pacer Arshdeep Singh after scoring his 23rd IPL half-century, while Dinesh Karthik's late cameo of 140-ball 32 allowed RCB to post a mammoth total of 205/2.

While PBKS had just a couple of wicket-takers in the form of Chahar and Arshdeep, the former was the most economical. In reply, PBKS started great, with openers Mayank (32) and Shikhar Dhawan (43) putting on a 71-run stand before the skipper fell to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the eighth. However, Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) added 47 more to keep PBKS in the chase.

In the 12th, pacer Harshal Patel got rid of Dhawan, while PBKS was 139/4 by the 14th over. While it added 11 more by the 15th over, Shahrukh Khan (24*) and Odean Smith (25*) indulged in some power-hitting to see through the chase. It got the job done by five wickets, with an over to spare. For RCB, pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a couple, while spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the most economical.

Brief scores: RCB 205/2 (Du Plessis- 88, Kohli- 41, Karthik- 32; Chahar- 1/22) lost to PBKS 208/5 in 19 overs (Mayank- 32, Dhawan- 43, Rajapaksa-43; Siraj- 2/59) by five wickets.