IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Mumbai Indians is up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Monday. KKR is in desperate need of a win here to stay in playoffs contention, as here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Match 56 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) happens between two former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The match is of grave importance to KKR, as a loss would completely end its chances of playoff qualification. In the same light, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

MI is placed at the bottom losing eighth off ten and winning a couple, while it won its last game to new team Gujarat Titans (GT) by just five runs. As for KKR, it is placed eighth, winning just four off 11 and losing seven, while it lost its previous match to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 75 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

MI is heavy with the ball but has not made a steady impact. However, its talented batting has stepped up at times and can prove to be its strength. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah could turn things around.

In contrast, KKR is balanced but strong in its bowling. Also, having all-round options aplenty, it is certainly a dangerous side. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins makes things tough for MI.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

No team is struggling in terms of injuries. In 30 meetings to date between the two, MI leads 22-8, while in 24 encounters in India, MI has an authority of 18-6. It would be their maiden clash in Navi Mumbai.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Navi Mumbai will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-35 degrees and 63% humidity. The track will be slow, with anything around 150-160 being highly competitive. Being an evening game, with a hint of dew, the toss-winning side will look to chase.

Probable XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Varma, Suryakumar, Rohit, Shreyas, Rana - Rohit will give a good start, with Shreyas firing at number three, while the remaining trio will be dominant in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Kishan - He has been decent as an opener and is the only one who is in a better form in this department.

All-rounders: Russell (c), Narine - Russell has been nailing consistently across departments, making him the skipper, while Narine has been effective with his mysterious spins.

Bowlers: Aswhin, Umesh (vc), Southee - Aswhin has bee impactful with his leg-spins of late, while Umesh and Southee have been magical with their pace, whereas Umesh's consistency makes him Russell's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: May 9, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: MI wins due to historical advantage