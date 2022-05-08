IPL 2022: Fans mourn as RCB's win over SRH knocks MI out of playoffs race

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the playoffs race, as fans mourn it.

Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) triumphing over former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, RCB rode to a massive 67-run win. The win kept RCB in playoffs contention, besides putting SRH at the risk, while record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) was knocked out of the race, as fans mourned it.

Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat. It was off to a troubled start, losing Virat Kohli (0) in the opening ball of the match to spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, while it was Kohli's third golden duck of IPL 2022. Nonetheless, du Plessis (73*) and Rajat Patidar (48) put on a 105-run stand for the second wicket, keeping RCB in good control of its innings until the 13th over when the latter fell to the same man. However, du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell (33) added 54 for the third wicket.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - SRH vs RCB (Match 54)

As this time, du Plessis scored his 25th IPL half-century before Maxwell was dismissed by pacer Kartik Tyagi in the 19th, at 159. However, Dinesh Karthik played a cameo of an eight-ball 30, hitting a four and four sixes to propel RCB to a demanding total of 192/3. For SRH, Suchith claimed a couple, while spinner Abhishek Sharma was decently economical.

In reply, SRH was off to a restless start, losing its openers for ducks in the opening over itself, with just a run on the board. Rahul Tripathi (58) and Aiden Markram (21) put on 50 for the third wicket before the latter fell to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the ninth. Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran (19) added 38 for the fourth before the latter was dismissed by the same man in the 13th, at 89.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

However, the floodgates for SRH's collapse were opened immediately, as it just could not get the partnerships going. While Tripathi scored his ninth IPL 50, he eventually fell to pacer Josh Hazlewood in the 16th, at 114/6. Eventually, SRH was bowled out for 125 by the final over, with RCB getting the job done by a huge margin of 67 runs. As with the ball, Hasaranga gelled with a fifer, while Hazlewood was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: RCB 192/3 (du Plessis- 73, Patidar- 48, Maxwell- 33, Karthik- 30*; Suchith- 2/30) defeats SRH 125 in 19.2 overs (Tripathi- 58, Hasaranga- 5/18) by 67 runs.