IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

It was a top performance by former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against the record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, KKR stunningly won by five wickets, thanks to Pat Cummins' record-breaking blitz. As a result, fans were left in his awe.

Winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to field while promoting pacer Cummins instead of veteran pacer Tim Southee. Although MI lost an early wicket, with skipper Rohit Sharma (3) falling to pacer Umesh Yadav in the third over of the powerplay, with just six runs on the board. However, Ishan Kishan (14) and Dewald Brevis (29) put on 39 for the second wicket before leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the latter in the eighth, while the former fell at 55 in the 11th to Cummins.

Nevertheless, it was followed by an 83-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Tilak Varma (38*), as the former slammed his 13th IPL half-century before falling to Cummins in the final over. However, MI finished at a par total of 161/4, with Kieron Pollard staying unbeaten on 22 off just five deliveries. For KKR, Cummins claimed a couple, while medium-pacer Rasikh Salam was the most economical from the side.

During the chase, KKR started a bit shakily, losing a couple within the sixth over of the PP at 35. Venkatesh Iyer (50*) and Sam Billings (17) put on 32 for the third wicket before the latter was sent back by leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin. Although the incoming batters kept hitting their shots, wickets kept tumbling regularly before Iyer and Cummins (56*) took charge for the rest of the chase, while the former eventually brought up his fourth IPL 50.

Cummins was on fire as he slammed pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams all over the park to finish the match in the blink of an eye. While everyone could analyse what could happen, KKR won the game by five wickets, thanks to Cummins' 14-ball half-century, which happened to be the joint-fastest in IPL history. Rohit looked shell-shocked and clueless, while Ashwin and pacer Tymal Mills claimed a couple for his side. Inversely, Sams conceded the second-most runs in an IPL over.

Brief scores: MI 161/4 (Suryakumar- 52, Varma- 38; Cummins- 2/49) lost to KKR 162/5 in 16 overs (Iyer- 50*, Cummins- 56*; Ashwin- 2/25) by five wickets.