IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL

    Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal are nailing it for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, the former's hilarious dancing skills made the latter burst into laughter.

    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler has ruled the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the bat for Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, his teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has done the same with the ball. Meanwhile, both decided in trying out their dancing skills.

    Recently, a video was shared on social media by RR and Chahal. In the same, both were seen warming up to a dance, choreographed by Chahal's dancer wife Dhanashree Verma, who is not in the frame. At one point, Buttler starts to dance off hilariously, as Chahal bursts into laughter and lays down on the couch behind, while Buttler chases him. "👀 Guess what's cooking? 👇" RR captioned the video, while Dhanashree commented, "So excited… my favourites ❤️".

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Buttler and Chahal seem to be having a great time together for RR in IPL 2022. Earlier, both were seen wearing dhotis, as a couple of pictures of the same were shared by the franchise on social media. "Just like Jai-Veeru. 😎💗" is what RR captioned. In contrast, he is having a great time with Dhanashree in the RR bubble.

    Earlier, in a video shared by Chahal, he is seen dancing with her in their hotel room. "That’s some OG moves out there 🤙🏻🤙🏻👏🏻 Thank you @rajasthanroyals for creating an environment where one feels like home 💕", the video was captioned. Also, in another video shared by RR, Chahal is seen chatting to Dhanashree in the stands after claiming his hat-trick against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The clip was captioned, "Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush, aur hum bhi khush. What a hat-trick. 💗😁"

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MS Dhoni slams CSK batters for howlers following RCB defeat

    Buttler is currently the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022, as he holds the Orange Cap, amassing 588 in ten innings at a terrific average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 150.76, including three tons and three half-centuries, while his top score is 116. On the other hand, Chahal is the highest wicket-taker so far, holding the Purple Cap, having bagged 19 in ten at an economy of 7.27, including a four-for and a fifer, while his best figures read 5/40.

