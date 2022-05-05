IPL 2022: MS Dhoni slams CSK batters for howlers following RCB defeat

On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings suffered a 13-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni blamed the batters for howlers.

It was another unimpressive outing for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during Match 49 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, CSK succumbed to a 13-run defeat, jeopardising its chances of making it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was not impressed by his batters.

Following the loss, Dhoni slammed his batters for not getting off to a good start and especially for their poor selection of shots. He felt that rather than going for the shots, his batters should have played smart cricket and kept the scoreboard ticking to chase the total down. It was comic to see CSK lose wickets in a heap after the opener provided them with a decent start. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"We did well to restrict them to 170-odd runs. We had to get off to a good start. Everything was up to the mark and what let us down was the batsmanship. When you are chasing, what is required and at times, you have to curb your instinct and see what really the situation is demanding rather than playing your shots," Dhoni stated after the match.

