IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient

    Hardik Pandya is having a great IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic has been sharing her new style quotient. Check it out.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    It has been a great stint so far for Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has fared well with the bat and as a leader for the new team, Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, his Serbian Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, keeps the fans engaged with her activities.

    Recently, Natasa shared her new style quotient. She shared a few pictures of hers in black, as she wears a top, which seemingly looks like a monokini, along with jeans, while she dons a black hat inside the washroom. Natasa clicks another close-up photo of hers in the same dress by the pool.

    Notably, fans appreciated her new looks, as some praised her with emojis. Earlier, she had shared her fashion from venues during one of GT's IPL 2022 matches. She is seen in the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium stands in Pune as she sips coffee while wearing a black long shirt and pants and dons a red cap.

    Natasa also presented her summer look in a fabulous white dress earlier. In the pictures above, she is seen in a white shirt and half-belly top, along with grey pants. Her stylish zebra-striped handbag also draws some attention, while she looks trendy in the sunglasses. She captioned it using a heart.

    As for her other summer look, Natasa shared some of her recent images from the swimming pool. Above, she is seen in a white bikini, while her curly hair indeed sets another fashion trend, especially for summer and swim looks. She captioned it, "Haye garmi 🔥 [Oh summer]", while her hotness was appreciated by her sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma, wife of Pandya's all-rounder brother, Krunal.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
