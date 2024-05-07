Entertainment

Happy Birthday Jordyn Huitema: Top 10 moments of the football star

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2016

Huitema showcased her talent on the international stage, scoring a remarkable hat-trick against Trinidad and Tobago.

Canadian Championship 2017

In a crucial match against DeRo United FC, Huitema displayed her scoring prowess by netting a brace to secure victory for her team.

Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship 2018

Huitema's outstanding performance throughout the tournament, including crucial goals in the final, helped Canada secure the championship title.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2019

Huitema's impressive performances for Paris Saint-Germain F.C. contributed significantly to the team's successful campaign in the tournament.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Despite being one of the youngest players in the tournament, Huitema showcased her maturity and skill, making impactful contributions to Canada's campaign.

2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship

Huitema's crucial goals during the tournament played a significant role in Canada securing qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

International Friendly vs Wales (2021)

Huitema displayed her clinical finishing ability by scoring a brace in Canada's victory over Wales.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2021/2022

Huitema's consistent performances for Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the Champions League demonstrated her growing influence and impact at the club level.

SheBelieves Cup 2022

Huitema's performances against elite opposition showcased her ability to compete at the highest level and contribute to Canada's success in the tournament.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Huitema's participation in the Olympics marked another milestone in her career, where she showcased her talent on the global stage representing Canada in women's football.

