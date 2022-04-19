Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Gavaskar points out Dinesh Karthik's ideal role for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Dinesh Karthik has done great with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Sunil Gavaskar has determined his role as he is in the reckoning for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

    Image credit: Getty

    Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's come back to form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been a piece of welcome news for not just his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but even Team India. He has now become a candidate to make it to the Indian squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. In the meantime, legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sunil Gavaskar has identified the ideal role for him.

    Image credit: Getty

    In IPL 2022, Karthik has slammed 197 runs in six innings at a bradmansque average of 197.00 and a strike rate of a whopping 209.57, including a half-century, while his top score happens to be an unbeaten 60. He has been batting at the middle-order, especially sixth down. On the same note, Gavaskar feels that Karthik could fit in the role of a finisher during the T20WC.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "He said he is eager to be a part of Team India at the T20 World Cup. So, I feel we should not look at his age. Instead, we should see how he is faring. He has been changing the game's complexion with his brilliant batting. He's doing the job that can be done batting at number six or seven at the World Cup."

    Image credit: Getty

    Karthik's best knock of an unbeaten 66 this season came against Delhi Capitals (DC), where he took on bowlers like pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed, smacking them all over the park. RCB won the tie by 16 runs, and he was adjudged the Man of the Match. He has enough international experience since 2004 and last played an ICC tournament back in 2019, during the 50-over World Cup in England.

