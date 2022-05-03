Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    On Tuesday, Gujarat Titans will be up against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. As GT looks to seal its playoffs berth, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will happen between new team Gujarat Titans (GT) against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. As GT is looking to seal its playoffs berth, it will target a great outing against PBKS, here is the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    GT is placed atop the table, with eight wins from nine games and a loss, while it won its last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. As for PBKS, it has won four from nine and lost five, while in its previous game, it lost to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    GT remains strong with the ball and is its strength. However, its talented batting line-up cannot be ignored, especially the finishers. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson are looking to rock.

    Meanwhile, PBKS is bowling-heavy and strong in the department. On the other hand, its batting happens to be star-studded and is certainly not weak. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are the ones who could rule.

    Injury concerns, head-to-head, weather and pitch report
    No team has any injury concerns. They met earlier this season in their first-ever clash, with GT winning by six wickets. The weather in Navi Mumbai will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 28-35 degrees and 62% humidity. The pitch will act slow, whereas the dew will force the toss-winning side to chase.

    Probable XI
    GT:     Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami.
    PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Dhawan, Miller, Gill - Dhawan and Gill will give a great start, while Miller will be ruthless as a finisher.
    Wicketkeeper: Jitesh - He has been comparatively better in the department and makes the cut.
    All-rounders: Livingstone, Pandya (c) - While Livingstone is nailing with the bat, Pandya is dominating across divisions, undoubtedly making him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Shami (vc), Rabada, Rashid, Ferguson, Chahar - Rashid and Chahar have been lethal with their spins, while the remaining trio is killing it with their pace. Shami's effectiveness of late makes him Pandya's deputy.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 2, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins due to its consistent form

