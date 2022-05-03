IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

On Tuesday, Gujarat Titans will be up against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. As GT looks to seal its playoffs berth, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

GT is placed atop the table, with eight wins from nine games and a loss, while it won its last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. As for PBKS, it has won four from nine and lost five, while in its previous game, it lost to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

GT remains strong with the ball and is its strength. However, its talented batting line-up cannot be ignored, especially the finishers. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson are looking to rock.

Meanwhile, PBKS is bowling-heavy and strong in the department. On the other hand, its batting happens to be star-studded and is certainly not weak. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are the ones who could rule.

Injury concerns, head-to-head, weather and pitch report

No team has any injury concerns. They met earlier this season in their first-ever clash, with GT winning by six wickets. The weather in Navi Mumbai will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 28-35 degrees and 62% humidity. The pitch will act slow, whereas the dew will force the toss-winning side to chase.

Probable XI

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan, Miller, Gill - Dhawan and Gill will give a great start, while Miller will be ruthless as a finisher.

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh - He has been comparatively better in the department and makes the cut.

All-rounders: Livingstone, Pandya (c) - While Livingstone is nailing with the bat, Pandya is dominating across divisions, undoubtedly making him the skipper.

Bowlers: Shami (vc), Rabada, Rashid, Ferguson, Chahar - Rashid and Chahar have been lethal with their spins, while the remaining trio is killing it with their pace. Shami's effectiveness of late makes him Pandya's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: May 2, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: GT wins due to its consistent form