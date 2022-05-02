IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

The Gujarat Titans franchise celebrated Gujarat Day on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan was seen getting into the Garba groove with Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya.

It has been a thumping start for new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). After nine games, it is placed atop the table with eight wins and has virtually sealed its playoffs berth. Meanwhile, on Sunday, it happened to be a special day for the state of Gujarat and its people, as it was celebrating Gujarat Day.

Gujarat Day marked the 62 years of the creation of the state. On this special day, the GT squad assembled in the team hotel on Sunday and engaged in celebrations, which included a gala dinner of exquisite Gujarati dishes and some small games between Team Hardik Pandya and Team Rashid Khan. In the meantime, the celebrations saw something unique between Rashid and Pandya's son Agastya.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

In a video shared on Instagram as a story by Pandya's Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic, Agastya is seen in the hands of Rashid, as both dance to the tunes of Chogada from the hit Bollywood movie Loveyatri. Also, the Pandya family was seen celebrating the occasion well.

In a few pictures shared by GT, Pandya and Rashid were seen doing the famous Dandiya dance. "Jordaar Jashn with the Titans Family! #GujaratFoundationDay 💙🤩", GT captioned. A video of the same was shared by the franchise, as the players dressed up and engaged in Dandya, while head coach Ashish Nehra wished the fans and people of Gujarat on the occasion.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MS Dhoni reveals what prompted Ravindra Jadeja to step down as CSK skipper

In another picture, David Miller was seen standing in front of a pedestal fan and getting some air, indicating the sultry weather in Mumbai, where IPL 2022 is currently happening. GT captioned the photo, "We feel you, David Bhai! 😓🌞". GT next plays Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 on Tuesday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai.