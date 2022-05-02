Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in ruling IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic is ruling social media with her sultry summer looks. Check them out here.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has done a great job so far, leading Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Winning eight matches from nine, it has nearly sealed its playoffs berth. Meanwhile, his Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic is doing a great job on social media to keep her fans engaged.

    Recently, Natasa took to her social media handles to share three pictures of hers. She is seen wearing a white short shirt and a black short skirt, carrying a zebra-striped handbag, as she clicks selfies. With her sunglasses on, even inside the car, she sends out the perfect vibe for summers, while she captioned the post using a zebra emoji.

    Natasa has displayed her fashion quotients throughout IPL 2022 so far, with more to come in the coming days. In the video above, she wears a simple pink top and jeans, as she also shows off her earrings before her son Agastya videobombs her. "Watch till the end for a surprise 🥰❣️", she captioned.

    In another summer look, Natasa is seen wearing a plain black single-piece dress, while she mixed her video with Demi Lovato's Cool for the Summer track. However, her love for black seems confusing, as it is ideally not the colour for summer. "#OOTD ✨" is what she captioned.

    Even by the swimming pool, Natasa wears a black monokini, along with a black hat. As for her stadium look, it is again black, with a shirt and pants of the same colour, along with a red hat, as she sips coffee from the stands before a GT game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, she does raise the temperature with the colour.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
