IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India and Windies lock horns again in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday. Here is the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, prediction and more.

After a thrilling opening contest, India and Windies will meet again in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday. The opening ODI was a closely-contested encounter, with the visitors ensuring a narrow three-run win, thanks to pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbing a couple of wickets each. At the same time, skipper-cum-opener Shikhar Dhawan's 97 played a substantial role. As the Men in Blue aims to get the job done in the second ODI, we present the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, prediction and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

WI: Shai Hope (vc & wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI - India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan (c), Iyer, King, Brooks and Gill

Dhawan will give the perfect start as usual, along with Gill firing at number three, with Iyer dominating at number four. In contrast, the remaining two have been consistent in the middle order. Dhawan's reliability makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Samson

He is not in the best of his forms currently and was not so impressive in the last game. However, given the current state of the other keepers from both sides, he is the only one who makes the cut.

ALSO READ: Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say

All-rounders: Mayers (vc) and Shepherd

Mayers was perfect as an opener in the previous match and is heavily back to repeat a similar performance in this tie, making him Dhawan's deputy. Also, Shepherd will dominate with the ball, while he can bat if needed too.

Bowlers: Thakur, Hosein and Joseph

The three pacers were decent in the last game regarding wicket-taking consistency and economy. Although Chahal was in the reckoning, too, given the track not in favour of the spinners, he misses out.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI - 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

Match details

Date and day: July 24, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): FanCode

Prediction: India wins with a sounder momentum