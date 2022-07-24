Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and Windies lock horns again in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday. Here is the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, prediction and more.

    India vs West Indies/IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    After a thrilling opening contest, India and Windies will meet again in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday. The opening ODI was a closely-contested encounter, with the visitors ensuring a narrow three-run win, thanks to pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbing a couple of wickets each. At the same time, skipper-cum-opener Shikhar Dhawan's 97 played a substantial role. As the Men in Blue aims to get the job done in the second ODI, we present the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    WI: Shai Hope (vc & wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI - India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan (c), Iyer, King, Brooks and Gill
    Dhawan will give the perfect start as usual, along with Gill firing at number three, with Iyer dominating at number four. In contrast, the remaining two have been consistent in the middle order. Dhawan's reliability makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Samson
    He is not in the best of his forms currently and was not so impressive in the last game. However, given the current state of the other keepers from both sides, he is the only one who makes the cut.

    ALSO READ: Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say

    All-rounders: Mayers (vc) and Shepherd
    Mayers was perfect as an opener in the previous match and is heavily back to repeat a similar performance in this tie, making him Dhawan's deputy. Also, Shepherd will dominate with the ball, while he can bat if needed too.

    Bowlers: Thakur, Hosein and Joseph
    The three pacers were decent in the last game regarding wicket-taking consistency and economy. Although Chahal was in the reckoning, too, given the track not in favour of the spinners, he misses out.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI - 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 24, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
    Time: 7:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode
    Prediction: India wins with a sounder momentum

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/2nd Test: Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Lankan to play so-ayh

    Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win against West Indies/Windies despite middle-order woes-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent-ayh

    BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32-ayh

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: There were nerves in the end - Shikhar Dhawan after India's 3-run win against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    Recent Stories

    GST on pre packaged goods and food packets Blame states claiming revenue loss says official gcw

    GST on pre-packaged goods and food packets: Blame states claiming revenue loss, says official

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced triple rear camera 50 megapixel primary sensor and more gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Naked Photoshoot: Esha Gupta, Rahul Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra-9 celebs who full monty on camera RBA

    Nude Photos: Esha Gupta, Rahul Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra-9 celebs who full monty on camera

    What did PM Modi want to prove asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police gcw

    'What did PM Modi want to prove,' asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/2nd Test: Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Lankan to play so-ayh

    Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon