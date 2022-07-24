Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    India and Windies will face off in the 2nd ODI in Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday. Despite their middle order woes, the visitors would aim to seal the series in this tie.

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win against West Indies/Windies despite middle-order woes
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again be looking to make a statement as Team India, made up of fringe players, takes on the Windies in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday. After winning the first ODI by three runs, a victory in the second would give India a consecutive ODI series win in the Caribbean. Be it Dhawan and comeback man, Shubman Gill's aggressive opening stand or pacer Mohammad Siraj's emergence as the bowling attack leader in the absence of the experienced seamer Mohammed Shami and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday.

    First up, it was about Gill, with the highly-rated opener returning to the ODI fold in over 19 months, as he seized the opportunity with a career-best 64. While he was picked ahead of openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, he made batting look sublime, while most of the Indian batters struggled after the ball got softer.

    Gill scored at a run-a-ball throughout his knock and hammered six fours and a couple of sixes before it took a run out to end his innings. It is up to him to convert his fine starts into big knocks, as he would fancy his chances in this match and seal contend for a regular spot in the ODIs.

    ALSO READ: Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say

    Dhawan played the perfect second fiddle to Gill, with the opening stand worth 119 from 106 balls. Yet, the veteran opener barely missed out on his 18th ODI century. With Shreyas Iyer finding some form with a half-century, it was a perfect top-three act by the Indian team. Still, the middle-order collapsed, as India settled for 308/7 after looking set for 350-plus.

    In the middle order, the spotlight would be on wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, as he again failed to use the opportunity at this level, managing an 18-ball 12. The Kerala stumper, however, made up for his lack of runs as he made a stunning boundary save at the death over, playing an enormous part in India pulling off a win in the last ball, with Siraj defending 15 runs.

    On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav, Samson, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel would aim to deliver. Dhawan pulled off a surprise in the absence of the injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, as part-time spinner Deepak Hooda bowled ahead of specialist leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal within the opening 20 overs.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI - 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    Hooda returned wicketless but was the most economical (4.40) bowler of the day for the Indians, finishing with 0/22 in his five overs, which forced the Windies batters to play catch up. Siraj stood out as the pace spearhead, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter-captain Nicholas Pooran in the middle overs and nailed it at the death with perfect yorkers.

    With the series on the line, the Windies would look to end its ODI losing streak, which has now spanned seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the rubber that preceded. This series is not part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League, and the Windies has the opportunity to play without any undue pressures concerning the standings.

    The last time India toured the West Indies for ODIs, the Men in Blue registered a 2-0 victory, with a match being washed out due to rain. The ODIs will be followed by a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, featuring nearly a full-strength Team India.

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022, 1ST ODI - FANS UPSET AS SHIKHAR DHAWAN MISSES OUT ON 18TH ODI CENTURY

    Squads
    WI:     Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope (vc & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.
    IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja (vc).

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 24, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
    Time: 7:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
