    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    India managed to pull off a thrilling three-run win in the 1st ODI against Windies on Friday. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan admitted to having nerves towards the end.

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: There were nerves in the end - Shikhar Dhawan after India's 3-run win against West Indies
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    It was indeed a thrilling game of One-Day International (ODI) cricket, a format that is struggling to find its relevance in the current generation of Twenty20 (T20) cricket. As India and Windies locked horns in the opening ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, on Friday, the former pulled off a nail-biting three-run win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Having posted a competitive total of 308/7, thanks to opener cum skipper Shikhar Dhawan's 97, the latter could manage 305/6, with opener Kyle Mayers (75) being the top scorer. Meanwhile, Dhawan admitted to having nerves towards the game's closing stages.

    "Disappointed not to get the 100, but it was a good effort by the team. We got a good score in the end. There were nerves in the end, and we did not expect it to turn that way. We kept our cool and a small change in the end where we pushed the fine leg back, which helped us. The discussion was to use the bigger side as much as possible, and we want to keep on learning and make ourselves better for the rest of the competition," said Dhawan after the match, the Man of the Match.

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022, 1ST ODI - FANS UPSET AS SHIKHAR DHAWAN MISSES OUT ON 18TH ODI CENTURY

    Dhawan was also involved in a 119-run partnership with his opening partner Shubman Gill (64). However, the stand was broken through the latter's unfortunate run-out in the 18th over. "It was a good wicket; it was a great experience overall. Disappointed to get run out, but it's been a good experience. We are excited to play here in this beautiful stadium," he said following his innings.

    Gill also clarified that 300 is always a winning total on this ground, as it has never been chased here. "We are happy with anything over 300. We have to bowl tight lines. It's a good wicket. The ball started to grip and hold a bit after 20-25 overs for the spinners. So, they will have a big role to play," he concluded.

