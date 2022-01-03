India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202

On Monday, India has not had the best start on Day 1 of the Wanderers Test against South Africa. The visitors have been bundled out for 202. Consequently, netizens are certainly not happy.

On Monday, it was not the ideal start for India on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors could only manage 202, with skipper KL Rahul (50) being the top scorer. As a result, netizens have been left startled by India's lack of show.

Winning the toss, KL Rahul opted to bat. At the same time, he revealed that regular skipper Virat Kohli was missing out due to upper back spams, while all-rounder Hanuma Vihari replaced him. Opener Mayank Agarwal (26) was the first to depart to pacer Marco Jansen at 36, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to pacer Duanne Olivier at 49, as their lean patch saw no end.

While Hanuma Vihari (20) fell to pacer Kagiso Rabada at 91 after a 42-run stand with Rahul (50), it was the highest innings stand. The latter fell to Jansen after scoring his 13th Test half-century, 25 runs later. At 156, Jansen got rid of Rishabh Pant (17), while Ravichandran Ashwin (46) put on a cameo before falling to the same man at 187.

The tailenders could hardly add much, with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (14*) staying unbeaten. As for the Proteas, five bowlers were used, with the pacers getting success. While Jansen claimed a four-for, he was also the most economical.

Brief scores: IND 202 (Rahul- 50; Jansen- 4/31) vs SA.

NOTE: Rahul became only the 26th Indian skipper to score a half-century after facing the first ball of a Test innings.

Lowest first innings score by sides in Johannesburg to win a Test

187 - IND vs SA (2017-18)

199 - SA vs AUS (1966-67)

226 - SA vs NZ (2007-08)