    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens slam Ajinkya Rahane, Chetweshwar Pujara following cheap dismissals

    On Monday, India is struggling against South Africa on Day 1 of the Wanderers Test for the Freedom Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dismissed for cheap. Consequently, netizens are unhappy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    On Monday, it has been a rocky start for India with the bat on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India has lost seven wickets just above 150, while Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) have once again fallen for cheap. As a result, netizens have been left unimpressed with both.

    Rahane's dismissal was unique, as it turned out to be a reckless one. A back of length delivery from pacer Duanne Olivier outside off was to be left alone. However, Rahane chose to play it, as the ball took a healthy edge and comfortably carried to Keegan Petersen at the slip. The dismissal happened to be Rahane's first-ever golden duck of his Test career, as his wicket came in the very next delivery off Olivier after Pujara's wicket.

    Rahane now averages 26.90 in the previous 34 Test innings, which is his lowest, having scored 888 runs, including just a ton and four half-centuries, along with four ducks. Meanwhile, following their dismissals, legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar said on air, "After those two dismissals, one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers."

    "There have been questions asked about their place in the team, and now, with these two dismissals, they have just one innings left. If there is another innings and the way India is going, it looks like there will be another for them to score something and maybe keep their place in the team," he added.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
