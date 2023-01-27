IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India will meet New Zealand in the opening Ranchi T20I on Friday. With both teams desperate to draw first blood, here are the fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other details.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    After clean-sweeping New Zealand in the three ODIs, the action shifts to the shortest format, as India takes on the side in a three-contest Twenty20 International (T20I) series from Friday. As the opening match occurs at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi, both sides desperately aim to draw first blood. However, given how the Indians have given a hard time to the New Zealanders, it appears to be an uphill task for the latter, despite the T20Is being a different ball game altogether. In the meantime, ahead of this clash, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks, probable XI, result prediction, where to watch live streaming and other game details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
    NZ: Devon Conway, Finn Allen (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2023 - INDIA DEMOLISHES NEW ZEALAND BY 8 WICKETS TO ENTER FINAL; FANS TRIUMPHANT

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Yadav (c), Phillips and Gill
    Gill undoubtedly starts as the opener here, given his deadly form, while Yadav is a perfect fit at number three, while Phillips can give the finishing touches to the innings in the middle order. Yadav's reliability makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeepers: Conway and Kishan
    Kishan is a no-brainer here as an opener, given his excellent batting in the shortest format, while Conway is known for stabilising the innings in the top and middle order.

    ALSO READ: What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    All-rounders: Bracewell, Santner and Pandya (vc)
    Bracewell is exceptionally reliable in holding the innings with the bat in the middle. At the same time, Pandya can have a great day across departments, especially with his pace bowling, while his leadership effectiveness makes him Yadav's deputy. On the other hand, Santner would be effective on the track with his spins.

    Bowlers: Kuldeep, Arshdeep and Malik
    Kuldeep's chinaman wrist spin is sure to give the Kiwi batters a hard time, while Arshdeep and Malik have been nailing it with their raw seam and pace, respectively.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Hopefully, I am good to go now' - Ravindra Jadeja after seven-for against Tamil Nadu

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 27, 2023 (Friday)
    Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Predictions: India wins with a better momentum

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
