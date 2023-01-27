IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Hopefully, I am good to go now' - Ravindra Jadeja after seven-for against Tamil Nadu

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ravindra Jadeja has been working on his comeback for the series. As he participated in a Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu, he scalped a seven-for, which virtually sealed his return to the national side.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is on a comeback trail after a knee injury and a long layoff, articulated on Thursday that he is ready for the four-Test series against Australia for the Bordfer-Gavaskar Trophy. He picked up seven wickets for Saurashtra versus Tamil Nadu in a 2022-23 Ranji Trophy contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. "Yes, yes, yes...," the left-handed all-rounder stated in retort to a query if he was ready for the touring side captained by Pat Cummins after Day 3's play of the Ranji Trophy fixture in Chennai. Jadeja's haul assisted Saurashtra in bowling out TN for 133 in the second innings, and the visitors would require 262 runs for an outright triumph on Friday. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I - India braces for appetiser versus New Zealand ahead of marquee Australia Tests

Jadeja last featured for Team India in the Asia Cup last August. The four-Test Border-Gavaskar series begins in Nagpur on February 9. Jadeja, who is captaining Saurashtra in place of a rested Jaydev Unadkat in the final Ranji Trophy league game, had figures of 7/53 in the second innings.

Jadeja communicated that grasping a fifer was exemplary and that he was "feeling perfect" playing after a long time. "Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully, I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day, but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," Jadeja said. ALSO WATCH: MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Team India training in Ranchi

Questioned about bowling 12 overs at a stretch in his second spell, he declared, "I [am] used to bowling long spells. Nothing new for me. I was enjoying myself as the ball was turning. The pitch was assisting me. When we were batting, the oddball was spinning, and the oddball was keeping low, so I was keen to bowl a long spell. Luckily, I got wickets."

