ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India demolishes New Zealand by 8 wickets to enter final; fans triumphant

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India took on New Zealand in the semis and hammered past eight wickets to sail into the final of the maiden tournament. Consequently, fans were in a triumphant mood.

India came up with a relentless performance in the 2023 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. On Friday, it was up against New Zealand in the semi-final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, as it fired past by eight wickets. As a result, it made it to the final of the competition in its first instance, with the event being a maiden one. It would be taking on the winner of the Australia-England clash, which takes place at the same venue, later during the day. Consequently, the fans were jubilant, backing the Women in Blue to emerge triumphant in the grand finale on Sunday.

After winning the toss, the Indians invited the Kiwis to bat as they struggled to put a formidable total on the board. Barring Georgia Plimmer (35), there were hardly any top performers, as they managed a paltry 107/9, with leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra holding a three-for. At the same time, off-break spinner-cum-skipper Shefali Verma was heavily economical.

ALSO READ: What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

In reply, India began well. While Shefali (10) fell in the fourth over of the PowerPlay at 33, Shweta Sehrawat (61*) and Soumya Tiwari (22) did the job thereon, taking the score to 95 by the 13th. Although the latter was dismissed in the same over, Shweta and Gongadi Trisha (5*) saw off the victory. Both the wickets were seized by medium-pacer Anna Browning, who was also the most economical one from her side.