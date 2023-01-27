What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

IND vs NZ 2022-23: Ahead of the opening Ranchi T20I against New Zealand, Team India saw a surprise visit from MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has revealed what the interaction they had.

Playing in Ranchi has added benefits for the India team, including new Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya. The players met legendary former skipper MS Dhoni at the ground ahead of the game.

"Mahi bhai is here, which is good as we meet him. We can get out of the hotel also [to meet him]. Otherwise, the way we have played in the last month has just been hotel to hotel. And, when we meet, we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together, I learnt a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him [knowledge]... there is not much left," expressed Hardik.

Pandya also said wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has been rewarded for his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket but did not commit whether he will be in the playing eleven. "Our strategy will be seen on the ground. Jitesh has been rewarded for his performances," he noted."

"Unfortunately, Sanju Samson got injured, and Jitesh got the opportunity. We will try to win. New Zealand is a good team both in T20Is and ODIs. They always challenge you. We will have to be at our best to beat them," concluded Pandya. India won the One-Day International (ODI) series 3-0, and three T20Is follow it in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Pandya on Thursday voiced that in-form young opener Shubman Gill will start the T20 series versus New Zealand ahead of fellow young opener Prithvi Shaw, who has made a comeback to the national side. Considering Gill's dazzling run in ODIs, Hardik said his selection was a no-brainer. Gill has smashed three centuries, including a double hundred in his last four innings.

Young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan is expected to open alongside Gill. "Shubman has done well and will start the series. The way he has been batting and was already in the team," sounded Hardik ahead of the opening T20I. Hardik bowled with the new ball in the T20Is versus Sri Lanka before doing the same in the third ODI versus the Kiwis on Tuesday, pacers with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj being rested from the fixture.

Hardik communicated that he likes bowling with the new ball. "I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball. For many years, I pick the new ball whenever I bowl in the nets. I am used to the old ball, so I don't need to practice with the old ball as much. It has helped in match situations. With our two main bowlers resting in the last game, I had to be ready. But, [it] has never been about pressure. Half of the times pressure is gone if you prepare well," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)