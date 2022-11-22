IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand collide in the final T20I in Napier on Tuesday. With the series on the line, we present the ultimate fantasy XI and probables, along with predictions, where to watch and more.

After a dominating win in the second Twenty20 International (T20I), India and New Zealand lock horns in the third and final contest at Mclean Park in Napier on Tuesday. With the opening game being washed out, the visitors did a fascinating job of winning the second match and having their noses in front. It piled pressure on the hosts to win this final tie to save the series, which the Men in Blue are desperate to win, especially following their howler in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia a couple of weeks back. Ahead of the same, we present the ultimate fantasy XI and probables, along with predictions, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Yadav (c), Kishan and Phillips

Kishan is expected to impact as an opener, while Yadav is a no-brainer at number three, where Phillips can stabilise the innings in the middle order. Yadav's effectiveness makes him the apparent skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Conway

He is the only lad in form among the keepers and should be sound as Kishan's opening partner.

All-rounder: Hooda (vc)

While he did not fire with the bat, he was impactful with the ball and is being backed again to make another impact across departments, where his reliability makes him Yadav's deputy.

Bowlers: Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar, Siraj, Chahal, Ferguson and Southee

In a packed bowling line-up, Chahal will surely make the difference as an impactful leg-spinner, while the remaining five have been deadly with their pace and would make things troublesome for the batters.

Match details

Date and day: November 22, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Mclean Park, Napier

Time: 12.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): Amazon Prime Video

Prediction: India wins with a smooth momentum in its favour