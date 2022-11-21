Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Fans abuzz as N Jagadeesan smashes world record with highest List-A score

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Narayan Jagadeesan struck a world-record List-A knock of 277 off 141 deliveries while playing for Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru on Monday. Consequently, fans are abuzz on social media.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday broke the world record for the highest-ever individual score in List-A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The 26-year-old bettered the record of Alistair Brown's previous high of 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002. Rohit Sharma also obliterated the Indian record for the highest List A score of 264 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. Tamil Nadu's 506/2 is also the highest team total in men's List-A cricket, bettering the previous best of 498 for four by England against the Netherlands earlier this year.

    The previous highest List-A total in India was 457/4 by Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in 2021. He reached 200 off 114 balls and made the fastest-ever double ton in List-A history. The right-handed batter also made a new mark by scoring his fifth consecutive List-A century. He also went past Prithvi Shaw (227 vs Puducherry in 2021) for the highest score ever in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

    ALSO READ: DAVID WARNER CAPTAINCY BAN - DOOR OPENS FOR APPEAL AS CA AMENDS CODE OF CONDUCT POLICY

    The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper also became the sixth batter to hit a double ton in India's premier one-day competition. Jagadeesan's opening wicket partnership of 416 with B Sai Sudharsan, who made 154 (102 balls, 19 fours, 2 six), is also a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List-A cricket.

    Jagadeesan had on Saturday hit a fourth straight hundred to join Kumar Sangakkara, Alviro Petersen and Devdutt Padikkal to record four consecutive hundreds in List-A cricket. Jagadeesan's tons in the ongoing Hazare Trophy tournament have come against Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra and Goa, apart from Monday's mammoth 277 against Arunachal.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, NAPIER T20I - KANE WILLIAMSON TO MISS OUT DUE TO PRE-MEDICAL APPOINTMENT

    Jagadeesan was recently released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction next month. Meanwhile, Arunachal's Chetan Anand leaked as many as 114 runs in his ten overs.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
