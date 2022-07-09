IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India and England lock horns in the Edgbaston T20I on Saturday. The visitors lead the series 1-0 and would aim to warp it up here, while here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

    Birmingham, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    After a promising outing in India's opening Twenty20 International (T20I), it takes on England again in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The visitors lead 1-0 in the three-match series with the opening win. Thus, it makes the Edgbaston tie a do-or-die for the hosts. While the Three Lions would be desperate to bounce back in style, the Men in Blue would leave no stones unturned to wrap up the series and assert its dominance in the format, proving that it is the number one T20I team in the world, whereas England remains second. On the same note, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and other math details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and Matthew Parkinson.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Yadav, Hooda and Brook
    Yadav has been sensational at number four regarding power-hitting, while Hooda has been nailing at number three. Brook has been decent in the middle, too, as the trio is expected to fire.

    Wicketkeeper: Karthik
    Karthik's form in the shortest form has been highly flammable, especially as a finisher following his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has carried the same form in the international circuit and displayed the same intent in the last game, making him a must-have here.

    All-rounders: Ali and Pandya
    Ali has been effective with the bat of late, while given the somewhat spinning tracks at Edgbaston, he would be effective too. As for Pandya, he has been a hit across departments, making him a no-brainer here. Both are the deputy and skipper, respectively.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Harshal, Jordan and Mills
    Chahal is a must inclusion, being the handiest leg-spinner in the shortest form, while the remaining four have been sensational with their pace since the last game and would again fire in this tie.

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 9, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: India wins with a better side and consistency

