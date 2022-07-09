IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and top-order batter, Virat Kohli is not in the best of his forms. Be it any format; he has failed to hit an international century in two and a half years. Even in the shortest format, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has struggled significantly, while calls for him to be dropped keep increasing with each passing game. Nonetheless, the team management and the national selectors might be willing to give him one final chance in the ongoing Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in England.

Ahead of the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, Kohli is warming up in the best possible way as he looks to return to form desperately. While his place in the starting XI remains uncertain, he will likely be given a go, especially after being rested for the opening T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, which India won by 50 runs.

ALSO READ: 'If R Ashwin can be dropped from Tests, so can Virat Kohli from T20Is' - Kapil Dev

In a video shared by Kohli on his social media handles, he is batting with full force and intensity in the nets, under the watch of head coach Rahul Dravid. "Passion, action and noble intention. 🏏♥️" he captioned the post. With the ICC T20 World Cup coming up, this could be Kohli's final chance to prove his mettle, while he might be given another opportunity during the upcoming tour of the West Indies this month. However, if he underperforms, it would be interesting to see if he is selected for the Asia Cup T20 2022 and the home T20Is against Australia.