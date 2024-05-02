Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google layoff: Sundar Pichai's firm cuts job globally, moves role to India and Mexico, says report

    Google cut positions of almost 200 employees from its “core team" and relocated some of the jobs overseas with the aim to cut costs as the company continues its restructuring process. At least 50 roles were eliminated from engineering team based at its headquarters in California, it was reported. 
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    In a recent reorganisation move, Google has begun laying off approximately 200 employees from its “Core” group, as reported by CNBC. The restructuring also involves the transfer of some roles to India and Mexico.

    Google's "Core" section is in charge of developing the technological architecture that underpins its key products and ensuring customers' online security. This division includes key technical divisions such information technology, the Python developer team, technical infrastructure, security foundation, app platforms, core developers, and a variety of engineering professions.

    Google's Sunnyvale, California operations have lost at least 50 technical roles. Internal papers obtained by CNBC show that some Core teams plan to recruit identical posts in Mexico and India.

    The Core layoffs also include the governance and protected data division, which will play a critical role in managing the company's regulatory challenges, particularly as authorities across the world become more concerned about AI breakthroughs. The European Union's Digital Markets Act, which went into effect in March, aims to reduce anti-competitive activity in the technology industry.

    Earlier this week, Google initiated layoffs within its Python, Dart, Flutter, and other teams. The precise count of job reductions remains undisclosed. “As we’ve stated, we are responsibly investing in our company’s foremost priorities and the substantial opportunities that lie ahead,” Google spokesperson Alex García-Kummert told TechCrunch.

    Since early last year, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has been decreasing its personnel, originally announcing plans to reduce around 12,000 positions, or 6% of its workforce, in response to a decrease in the online advertising industry. Despite a recent uptick in digital advertising over the last few quarters, Alphabet has continued to downsize, resulting in layoffs across multiple businesses this year.

    The search giant’s latest decision follows closely on the heels of its first-quarter earnings report released last week.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
