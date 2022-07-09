Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    The Edgbaston Test between India and England saw racism allegations within the gallery between some spectators. Now, Birmingham police have arrested a man in connection to it.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    The fifth and final Test between India and England for the Pataudi Trophy did not end on a good note for the former at Edgbaston in Birmingham, as it lost the Test by seven wickets, with the series ending 2-2. Also, things did not go right for the Indians fans at the ground, as there were allegations of racism in the stands, leading to the ground operator, along with Warwickshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), investigating the same. It is now reported that the Birmingham Police have arrested a man for a "racially aggravated public order offence".

    The man, in his early thirties, has been taken into custody for questioning. "#ARREST | A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.

    ALSO READ: 'IF R ASHWIN CAN BE DROPPED FROM TESTS, SO CAN VIRAT KOHLI FROM T20IS' - KAPIL DEV

    On Monday, several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racist incident they endured during Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test. They claimed that some English fans were hurling racial taunts at them. "We've launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham," a West Midlands Police spokesperson had told Sky Sports.

    "We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened. We would encourage anyone who heard racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch. We're aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We're making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us," added the WMP spokesperson.

    ALSO READ: India to tour Zimbabwe for 3 ODIs in August; could tour Australia twice in next FTP

    In several measures, Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) has devised a plan to deploy "undercover football crowd-style spotters" at Edgbaston, which will be hosting the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and England on Saturday. Their job would be to listen to and report any abusive behaviour from anyone in the gallery.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shane Warne son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament-krn

    Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Enjoy hitting 4s, having been hitting 6s my entire life - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: 'Enjoy hitting 4s, having been smashing 6s my entire life' - Pandya

    Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar recollects old memories with BCCI President snt

    Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar recollects old memories with BCCI President

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    Recent Stories

    SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply - adt

    SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police snt

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police

    If Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped from Tests, so can Virat Kohli from T20Is - Kapil Dev-ayh

    'If R Ashwin can be dropped from Tests, so can Virat Kohli from T20Is' - Kapil Dev

    JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details - adt

    JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

    Video Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding drb

    Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon