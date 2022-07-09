IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

The Edgbaston Test between India and England saw racism allegations within the gallery between some spectators. Now, Birmingham police have arrested a man in connection to it.

The fifth and final Test between India and England for the Pataudi Trophy did not end on a good note for the former at Edgbaston in Birmingham, as it lost the Test by seven wickets, with the series ending 2-2. Also, things did not go right for the Indians fans at the ground, as there were allegations of racism in the stands, leading to the ground operator, along with Warwickshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), investigating the same. It is now reported that the Birmingham Police have arrested a man for a "racially aggravated public order offence".

The man, in his early thirties, has been taken into custody for questioning. "#ARREST | A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.

On Monday, several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racist incident they endured during Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test. They claimed that some English fans were hurling racial taunts at them. "We've launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham," a West Midlands Police spokesperson had told Sky Sports.

"We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened. We would encourage anyone who heard racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch. We're aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We're making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us," added the WMP spokesperson.

In several measures, Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) has devised a plan to deploy "undercover football crowd-style spotters" at Edgbaston, which will be hosting the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and England on Saturday. Their job would be to listen to and report any abusive behaviour from anyone in the gallery.

(With inputs from PTI)