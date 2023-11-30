India squad for South Africa tour: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is; new captains named

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, commencing on December 10.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, commencing on December 10. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, key players in the Indian cricket team, have opted for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour and, consequently, are not included in the squad for that segment. Rohit Sharma will lead the Test team, where Virat Kohli will also be part of the playing XI.

In the T20 International (T20I) series, Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the captaincy responsibilities. The One Day International (ODI) squad, on the other hand, will see KL Rahul taking on the role of captain. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to engage in three T20Is and three ODIs, followed by a two-match Test series during their tour of South Africa next month.

"The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will participate in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. During the tour, India A will also play two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match," wrote BCCI in a post on X.

"Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Mr Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness," the board added.

Here's a look at the squads: