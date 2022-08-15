Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'

    India celebrates 75 years of its independence. To mark the milestone anniversary, we look at the top 75 sporting legends of the nation. In cricket, MS Dhoni is among the top-rated ones.

    India at 75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    As far as Indian cricketing legends are concerned, there are aplenty. However, a notable few have etched their names in the history books and the hearts of the fans. While Sachin Tendulkar is one such name who will forever be at the top of the chart, next to him would undoubtedly be India's most successful skipper, MS Dhoni.

    Although Dhoni made his breakthrough in the sport as one of the finest hitters of the ball, widely famous for his powerful 'helicopter shot'. However, he developed himself as a promising leader who heavily impacted the Indian team over the years. While he continued to influence as a batter, his captaincy became unparalleled to any preceding Indian skippers.

    ALSO READ: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special - Date, time, venue and where to watch

    His breakthrough year came in 2007 when he was handed the captaincy duties for the inaugural ICC World T20. To everyone's surprise, he led the side to the title win, creating history. Instantly, he was also handed the One-Day International (ODI) captaincy duties soon, where he did a fine job again.

    In 2011, he led the side in the ICC World Cup, taking India to the final and hit the winning six against Sri Lanka to hand India its second ODI World Cup title, sending the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to a frenzy. He continued his splendid success across formats, while in 2013, he also helped the side win the ICC Champions Trophy, thus becoming the first skipper to win three different ICC titles.

    ALSO READ: India@75: Mithali Raj to Sania Mirza - Indian sportswomen who made the nation proud

    Besides, he also significantly impacted the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he has helped the side win four titles, making him the second-best skipper of the tournament after Mumbai Indians' (MI) Rohit Sharma, with the latter winning five. Although he retired from international cricket in 2020, he has yet to call time on his professional career, making him a top candidate to win the fifth IPL title with CSK.

    Some of Dhoni's definitive records

    • He helped India attain the number one ranking in Test cricket for the first time.
    • He holds the record for leading in most ODIs as a wicketkeeper (200).
    • Most matches as T20I skipper (72).
    • Only wicketkeeper to inflict 150 stumpings in international cricket.

    ALSO READ: India@75 - Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra: Indian men who hold special Olympic records

    Some of the honours he received

    • Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna - 2007-08
    • Padma Shri - 2009
    • Padma Bhushan - 2018
    • ICC ODI Player of the Year - 2008 & 2009
    • Lieutenant Colonel, Parachute Regiment (Indian Territorial Army) - 2011
    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who are not performing - Parthiv Patel-ayh

    'One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who aren't performing'

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch-ayh

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Asianet News journalist thrilled after Sanju Samson gifts him winner medal-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Asianet News journalist thrilled after Sanju Samson gifts him winner's medal

    Womens IPL, WIPL: BCCI reserves March 2023 as tentative window for inaugural season-ayh

    Women's IPL: BCCI reserves March 2023 as tentative window for inaugural season

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens

    Recent Stories

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 15 to August 21 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 15 to August 21

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from August 15 to August 21 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 15 to August 21

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 15 to August 21 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 15 to August 21

    Nine stories of bravery that inspire over billion Indians

    Nine stories of bravery that will inspire over a billion Indians

    Our daughters are the country's greatest hope, says Prez Murmu in her speech on eve of I-day - adt

    Our daughters are the country's greatest hope, says Prez Murmu in her speech on eve of I-day

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon