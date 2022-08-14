Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch

    Legends League Cricket 2022 will present a particular match, which would be specially dedicated to the Indian fans for the 75th Independence Day. Check out details regarding the game and where to watch it.

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    India is patriotic as it celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Monday. Every genre of the nation will celebrate the historic day, while even sports will have a crucial role to play in the same. To celebrate the occasion, a particular cricket match has been organised for the same. The upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket 2022 (Season 2) will witness a unique game between India Maharajas and World Giants. The Indian side will be led by former Indian skipper and reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly. In contrast, former English skipper and ICC World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will captain the world side. Here are further details on the match.

    India Maharajas vs World Giants: Date, time, venue and format
    The match will be held on September 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata at 7 PM. The structure of the game will be Twenty20 (T20).

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - Asianet News journalist thrilled after Sanju Samson gifts him winner's medal

    India Maharajas vs World Giants: Where to watch
    The match will be aired on television on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the game will be available on SONY LIV in English and other Indian languages.

    India Maharajas vs World Giants: Squads
    India Maharajas:     Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramanium Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh and Joginder Sharma.
    World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
